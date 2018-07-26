Channel 4 News Accuse Banks of Gun Running to Organise Coup in Lesotho With SAS Mercenaries

Guido has obtained a series of eye-popping allegations made by Channel 4 News that read like a far-fetched Wilbur Smith novel. Channel 4 have taken the word of a man being pursued by Arron Banks for fraud to make some incredible allegations. Arron tells Guido he that he thinks “all this bollocks is making Channel 4 look extremely stupid.”

Arron says “Jon Snow must have found some old psychedelic drugs from the 60’s in his top drawer”, mocking the increasingly far-fetched claims made by Channel 4 News that he is

“An International man of mystery, cutting deals with the Russians to scupper elections, helping Trump get elected, Diamonds, Gold, the CIA, Russian diplomats, fighting off “lunatic bunny boilers”, the link man with Julian Assange for the Hillary Clinton email leak, hypnotising an entire electorate via Facebook and now starting a military coup in an African country to control the diamond market. Wilbur Smith meets Cecil Rhodes on steroids.”

Having read the charges made in the letter Guido can only conclude that either Channel 4 News have the scoop of the year or, they have gone full Cadwalladr. Read the amazing allegations for yourself below: