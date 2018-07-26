10 Great Brexit Sandwiches Global Britain Can Enjoy After No Deal

The BBC is running a story today claiming there is a “Brexit threat to sandwiches” and that you won’t be able to eat your favourite sarnie in the event of a no deal Brexit. This is surely approaching peak BBC / Remoaner scaremongering. Just think of all the great Brexit sandwiches we will be able to enjoy made from delicious British produce and ingredients imported via new trade deals with the friends of Global Britain.
- British BLT
- New Zealand lamb and Colman’s mint sauce made from British grown mint
- Scottish tuna and cucumber
- Bread and dripping
- American cheeseburger from Trump steaks
- Australian Vegemite sandwich
- Canadian maple syrup, bacon and grilled cheese
- Israeli falafel, hummus and tahini in pita
- Argentinian steak with British Colman’s mustard
- Russian smoked salmon and caviar
No deal would escape the regulatory clutches of Brussels, leaving Britons free to eat produce from all over the world, unlike Theresa May’s agri-foods rule-taking at Chequers. And no more contaminated Dutch egg and cress…