McDonnell: Labour is Anti-Racist and Anti-Semitic

John McDonnell’s Today programme interview was going so well, and then he stumbled on the crucial line:

“Let me put this message out to anyone. We are a party that is anti-racist and anti-Semitic. Sorry, we are against anti-Semitism.”

So close.

July 25, 2018 at 7:55 am



Quote of the Day

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay tells Dom Raab he has been shafted by May and Robbins:

“there was a coup d’etat”

