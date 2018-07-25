McDonnell: Labour is Anti-Racist and Anti-Semitic

John McDonnell’s Today programme interview was going so well, and then he stumbled on the crucial line:
“Let me put this message out to anyone. We are a party that is anti-racist and anti-Semitic. Sorry, we are against anti-Semitism.”
So close.
Tory MP Craig Mackinlay tells Dom Raab he has been shafted by May and Robbins:
“there was a coup d’etat”