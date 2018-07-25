Jewish Papers Run Joint Front Page Condemning Labour Anti-Semitism

Total insanity from the Labour leadership to choose this hill to die on. Why on earth would they not just accept the full definition, with examples, and make this story go away? Madness.
Total insanity from the Labour leadership to choose this hill to die on. Why on earth would they not just accept the full definition, with examples, and make this story go away? Madness.
Paul Dacre on the Daily Mail’s future support for Brexit…
“…what moves me most are the countless messages from readers worried about whether the Mail will continue its support for EU withdrawal. My answer to them — and others — is unequivocal. Support for Brexit is in the DNA of both the Daily Mail and, more pertinently, its readers. Any move to reverse this would be editorial and commercial suicide.”