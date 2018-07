Brexit hero Darren Grimes’s crowdfunder to help him appeal the Electoral Commission’s ridiculous fine has reached its £20,000 target in just two hours, after hundreds of Guido readers reached into their pockets to donate. As we go to pixel a whopping 564 people have donated, the average donation so far has been £35. Cash raised will make sure Darren has the best legal case to take to court and fight the Electoral Commission. You can donate here.