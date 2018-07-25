Corbyn Meets Qatari Emir Who Paid Millions to Hamas and Hezbollah

On Monday, the day he missed the PLP meeting on anti-Semitism, Jeremy Corbyn met the Emir of Qatar whose government has reportedly paid millions of dollars to Hamas and Hezbollah. The state-run Qatar News Agency reported that Jezza met Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani at the Emir’s residence in London, posing for the photo above. There have been no reports of the meeting in the British media and it was not publicly disclosed anywhere by the Labour Party or the Leader’s Office.

Theresa May met the Emir on Tuesday and offered her own fawning support for the Hamas-loving, Iran-backing, gay-persecuting, human rights-abusing despot, though at least Downing Street press released their meeting. You can see why Labour would not want to talk about it. Last week, the BBC published evidence which purported to verify claims that Qatar’s ruling family paid a billion dollar ransom to Hezbollah terrorists. Qatar has been closely aligned to Hamas in recent years. Earlier this year, the Emir telephoned Hamas leader Ismail Hanieyh and promised him $9 million in financial support. In 2014, he pledged a billion dollars in aid to Gaza. He has stoked controversy in the Gulf over his reportedly soft stance on Iran, Hamas and Hezbollah. Didn’t see Jezza on a Trump-style protest against the Emir’s visit…