Starmer Challenged By His CLP on Anti-Semitism Definition

Keir Starmer has been challenged by his local Constituency Labour Party after he called on the NEC to adopt the full International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism. On Marr two weeks back, Starmer broke from the rest of the Labour leadership and criticised the Labour Party’s failure to adopt the full definition with examples. He said:

“Councils, institutions across the country have accepted the full definition. I think that’s the right position to be in. I would urge everybody within the Labour party to listen to the voices that have come out in recent days and get to a position where we are supporting the full definition – I think it’s really important – including the examples.”

His local party do not agree. They have tabled a motion at a meeting today welcoming the NEC definition opposed by their own MP:

A direct test of Starmer’s authority in his own constituency…

Boris in The Telegraph on May…

“… it was certainly a serious mistake in 2015 for the Home Office to order a move away from stop and search.”

