Raab’s Moses Moment

Dom Raab: “We will do nothing that would draw a customs border down the Red Sea. Irish Sea. Irish Sea.”

Sammy Wilson: “You can draw as many borders down the Red Sea as you want…”

Give him a chance, he’s only been in the job a few days…

Quote of the Day

Tory MP Craig Mackinlay tells Dom Raab he has been shafted by May and Robbins:

“there was a coup d’etat”

