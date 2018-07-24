Raab’s Moses Moment

Dom Raab: “We will do nothing that would draw a customs border down the Red Sea. Irish Sea. Irish Sea.”
Sammy Wilson: “You can draw as many borders down the Red Sea as you want…”
Give him a chance, he’s only been in the job a few days…
Dom Raab: “We will do nothing that would draw a customs border down the Red Sea. Irish Sea. Irish Sea.”
Sammy Wilson: “You can draw as many borders down the Red Sea as you want…”
Give him a chance, he’s only been in the job a few days…
Tory MP Craig Mackinlay tells Dom Raab he has been shafted by May and Robbins:
“there was a coup d’etat”