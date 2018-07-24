The polls before and after Chequers, via Number Cruncher Politics. Before Chequers, the Tories were ahead. Since, Labour have surged. They have been ahead in the last five polls in a row.
Ipsos MORI (27 June) CON+3
YouGov (4 July) CON+1
BMG (5 July) CON+2
CHEQUERS (6 July)
Survation (7 July) LAB+2
Kantar (9 July) CON+2
ICM (9 July) CON+2
YouGov (9 July) TIE
YouGov (11 July) LAB+2
Opinium (13 July) LAB+4
Deltapoll (14 July) LAB+5
YouGov (17 July) LAB+5
YouGov (20 July) LAB+1
This only means one thing for Tory MPs in marginal seats…