New Director of Public Prosecutions Said Returning ISIS Jihadis Shouldn’t Be Arrested

The new Director of Public Prosecutions is Max Hill QC – and his appointment is already proving controversial. He is previously on the record saying that returning ISIS fighters should not be arrested and should instead be given “space” to get back to a normal life as they are just “naive” teenagers. He said that returning jihadis “do not justify prosecution and really we should be looking towards reintegration”. He also said the term “Islamist terrorism” should be banned and tried to set up a meeting with Cage, the group that called Jihadi John “a beautiful young man”. After the shambolic tenures of Alison Saunders and Keir Starmer, hardly an appointment to inspire the confidence of the public. Another proud day in the history of the Crown Prosecution Service…