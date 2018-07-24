Confirmed: May and Robbins Sideline Raab and Dexeu

Confirmation comes on taking out the trash day – not that we really needed it – that Dominic Raab and Dexeu will not be negotiating with the EU, Theresa May and Olly Robbins will. Robbins is the de facto Brexit Secretary, Raab is essentially in charge of preparations for Brexit.

In her leadership speech following the referendum in 2016, May vowed to give Dexeu negotiating responsibilities so the negotiations were handled by a Brexiteer. At the time she said:

“I will create a new government department responsible for conducting Britain’s negotiation with the EU and for supporting the rest of Whitehall in its European work. That department will be led by a senior Secretary of State – and I will make sure that the position is taken by a Member of Parliament who campaigned for Britain to leave the EU.”

In reality this promise was never kept. The negotiation / capitulation was handled by a Remainer PM and her Remainer chief civil servant…

Quote of the Day

Nadine Dorries says

“Dominic Raab has one job and that is to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.”

