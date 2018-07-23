Toggle navigation
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
10:37 am
Vince Loses Second Chief of Staff in 8 Months
9:55 am
Rich’s Monday Morning View
8:42 am
Best of Six Years of the
Sunday Politics
Yesterday
View All
Peak Media Boris B*llocks
Congratulations Cliff Richard
Yet Another Cadwalladr Correction
How Marr Monopolised May
View All
Brexiteer Andrea Jenkyns Receives Extreme Abuse
10:37 am
Chequers Plan Not Acceptable to Most Conservatives
Yesterday
Ireland Expects RAF Help in Event of Terrorist Hijack
First “No Deal Ready” Legislation Becomes Law
View All
Scottish Rockets: A Correction
UK Government Spaceport Sited in Worst Place
Labour Party’s Data Broker Fined £140,000 By Information Commissioner
Williamson Heckled By Siri
View All
Why Won’t Corbyn Adopt Internationally Accepted Anti-Semitism Definition?
May: Corbyn Would Not Deliver on Will of People
Andrea Jenkyns: At What Point Was It Decided Brexit Meant Remain?
PMQs: Who is Asking the Questions
View All
We’re Running Out of Sand!
EU Shipping Plastic Waste to Asia for Marine Disposal
Offshore Wind Farm Will Cost £2.5 Billion in Subsidies
Eco-Warrior: Bring Back Rationing
View All
Best of Six Years of the
Sunday Politics
Yesterday
Chequers Plan Not Acceptable to Most Conservatives
Yesterday
Long-Bailey: Labour Have Lost the Faith of Jewish Community
Yesterday
Raab: Vote Leave Critics Just Trying to Block Brexit
Yesterday
View All
Rich’s Monday Morning View
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Tags:
Cartoon
People:
Sajid Javid
July 23, 2018 at 8:42 am
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
What London Mayoral Shortlist Tells Us
|
ConHome
Art of the Political Interview
| Sean Walsh
Analysis: London Mayoral Selection Short-List
|
ConservativeHome
Tossers: Far Left Defends Workplace Masturbation
|
Red Roar
BBC Wrong to Prolong Cliff’s Ordeal
|
ConWoman
Online Fury is a Dead End for the Left
| John Harris
On the
Observer’s
Fake News Story
| Dominic Cummings
David Davis: Rip it Up & Start Again
|
Express
2/3 Tories Oppose May’s Brexit Plans
|
ConservativeHome
Gove to Constituency Meeting
“This is Not a Betrayal!”
|
GBD
Fake Loos! Diane Abbott Drops IPSO Claim
|
Mail
Seumas Milne’s Wife is Divorcing Him
|
Mail
Labour’s Party Reforms in Full
|
LabourList
‘Trump is a Russian Plant’: Birtherism for Left
|
Spiked
Andrew Griffiths Bullying Allegations
|
Guardian
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Jeremy Corbyn told by veteran Jewish MP Margaret Hodge…
“You’re a f***ing anti-aemite and a racist”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories
Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen
Poll: Voters 2 to 1 for No Deal
Paul Mason Reported to Police
Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Lord Carrington
Poll: May’s Deal or No Deal?
Labour’s Chequers Survival Kit
Whips’ Patsies in Full
Published by Global & General Nominees Limited
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2018.
Privacy Policy
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.