Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint

When a cheeky story in the Mail on Sunday’s Black Dog diary column a few weeks back reported that Diane Abbott had used the gents’ loos in the House of Commons, Diane did not take it well. She complained to the press regulator IPSO, insisting the story was “fabricated and malicious” and broke the Editor’s Code. Only one of them could be telling the truth…

Well, following Diane’s IPSO complaint, an eye-witness came forward to testify that he was “outraged” by her denial. The witness insisted:

“She acknowledged me at the urinals and then went into one of the cubicles. She had been dining in The Adjournment (a restaurant in Portcullis House)… After she finished in the loo she immediately exited via Westminster Tube with her dining companion.”

Since the emergence of this eye-witness account, Diane has declined to comment further and her IPSO complaint has been dropped. A case of a politician caught red-handed telling a straight untruth…

Tags: ,
People:
July 23, 2018 at 11:37 am



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Boris in The Telegraph on May…

“… it was certainly a serious mistake in 2015 for the Home Office to order a move away from stop and search.”

Sponsors

Guidogram: Sign up

Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories
Marr’s May Monopoly Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen
Poll: Voters 2 to 1 for No Deal Poll: Voters 2 to 1 for No Deal
Paul Mason Reported to Police Paul Mason Reported to Police
Etonian Free Cabinet Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Lord Carrington Lord Carrington
Poll: May’s Deal or No Deal? Poll: May’s Deal or No Deal?
Labour’s Chequers Survival Kit Labour’s Chequers Survival Kit
Whips’ Patsies in Full Whips’ Patsies in Full