Diane Abbott Drops Bogus IPSO Complaint

When a cheeky story in the Mail on Sunday’s Black Dog diary column a few weeks back reported that Diane Abbott had used the gents’ loos in the House of Commons, Diane did not take it well. She complained to the press regulator IPSO, insisting the story was “fabricated and malicious” and broke the Editor’s Code. Only one of them could be telling the truth…

Well, following Diane’s IPSO complaint, an eye-witness came forward to testify that he was “outraged” by her denial. The witness insisted:

“She acknowledged me at the urinals and then went into one of the cubicles. She had been dining in The Adjournment (a restaurant in Portcullis House)… After she finished in the loo she immediately exited via Westminster Tube with her dining companion.”

Since the emergence of this eye-witness account, Diane has declined to comment further and her IPSO complaint has been dropped. A case of a politician caught red-handed telling a straight untruth…