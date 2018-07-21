Saturday Seven Up

This week 253,946 visitors visited 898,151 times viewing 1,432,224 pages. The top stories in order of popularity were:
- Tories Plummet in Polls After Chequers
- Remainers Threatened No.10 Into Backing Soft Brexit – Then Reneged
- Fox and Leadsom Threaten to Resign If May Makes Further Concessions
- Boris Statement in Full
- Soubry and NiMo Praise May’s Marr Interview
- Electoral Commission Email Reveals They Refused to Speak to Vote Leave
- Tory Rebellion Over Attempt to Break Parliament Up Early
You’re either in front of Guido, or behind…