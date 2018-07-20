Where’s the Qatari Emir’s Demo?

The Hamas-loving, Iran-backing, gay-persecuting Emir of Qatar is coming over for meetings with MPs on Monday. Guido knows how all the woke readers of the Guardian like a demo against these kind of leaders. If that isn’t enough to motivate the usual suspects, here is a picture of the Emir smiling and shaking hands with Donald Trump! Owen Jones is no doubt organising a protest blimp as we write…

Strangely there is not much in the way of publicity for this visit so Guido can help out with the itinerary. The Emir is getting the red carpet treatment at Mansion House in the City at 11.30am on Monday where he will meet business leaders at an event. Later in the afternoon at 4pm he is meeting with MPs in parliament, no doubt the Speaker will be making a gesture of a token snub. Tueday is pencilled in for various meetings with ministers. Guido will be virtue signalling towards your demo, in spirit at least…