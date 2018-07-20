Toggle navigation
Tory Mayoral Candidate Embroiled in Ongoing Probe By UK Audit Watchdog
3:19 pm
Friday Caption Contest (Leather Kendall Edition)
1:23 pm
Ireland Expects RAF Help in Event of Terrorist Hijack
12:47 pm
May Insists Pairing Scandal “An Honest Mistake”
12:14 pm
View All
Peak Media Boris B*llocks
8:45 am
Congratulations Cliff Richard
Yet Another Cadwalladr Correction
How Marr Monopolised May
View All
Ireland Expects RAF Help in Event of Terrorist Hijack
12:47 pm
First “No Deal Ready” Legislation Becomes Law
10:52 am
Olly Robbins Lands £20,000 Bonus
Yesterday
The Pound Did Soar After Lancaster House Speech
View All
Scottish Rockets: A Correction
UK Government Spaceport Sited in Worst Place
Labour Party’s Data Broker Fined £140,000 By Information Commissioner
Williamson Heckled By Siri
View All
Why Won’t Corbyn Adopt Internationally Accepted Anti-Semitism Definition?
May: Corbyn Would Not Deliver on Will of People
Andrea Jenkyns: At What Point Was It Decided Brexit Meant Remain?
PMQs: Who is Asking the Questions
View All
We’re Running Out of Sand!
EU Shipping Plastic Waste to Asia for Marine Disposal
Offshore Wind Farm Will Cost £2.5 Billion in Subsidies
Eco-Warrior: Bring Back Rationing
View All
May Insists Pairing Scandal “An Honest Mistake”
12:14 pm
Caught on Camera: Brandon Speaks With Pairing Whip Ahead of Crunch Vote
Yesterday
“Are You Romanticising a Murderous Ideology?”
Yesterday
Boris: It’s Not Too Late to Save Brexit
View All
Friday Caption Contest (Leather Kendall Edition)
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Tags:
BBC
,
This Week
,
Totty Watch
People:
Liz Kendall
July 20, 2018 at 1:23 pm
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
Seen Elsewhere
Is Capitalism Killing Cricket?
|
Unherd
Artificial Intelligence and War
|
Comment
Brexit Plan B
| Fraser Nelson
Did Boris’s Flunk Resignation Speech?
|
ConWoman
I’m Leaving Labour
| Jane Merrick
Chinese Crash Biggest Threat to UK GDP
| Ed Conway
EU Google Fine Won’t Help Consumers
|
CapX
Spanking, Sexting & Shagging MPs
|
Sun
Brexit the Fantasy Bullshit Movie
|
Daily Beast
Case For Defunding the WHO
|
Comment Central
Labour’s Silence Over Work’s Degradation
|
Jon Cruddas
In Defence of Kate Hoey
|
LabourList
Plan to Allow Expense Fiddling MPs Anonymity
|
Telegraph
Recess Won’t Sole Anything for May
|
Spectator
BBC Held to Account for Trashing Sir Cliff
|
ConWoman
Search
Tip offs:
0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com
Quote of the Day
Jeremy Corbyn told by veteran Jewish MP Margaret Hodge…
“You’re a f***ing anti-aemite and a racist”
Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
Click to print (Opens in new window)
Sponsors
Guidogram: Sign up
SIGN UP
Subscribe to the most succinct 7 days a week daily email read by thousands of Westminster insiders.
Undead UKIP Poll Rise Terrifies Tories
Marr’s May Monopoly
CCHQ Begs Association Chairmen
Poll: Voters 2 to 1 for No Deal
Paul Mason Reported to Police
Etonian Free Cabinet
Tory MP Puts Letter In to Brady
Lord Carrington
Poll: May’s Deal or No Deal?
Labour’s Chequers Survival Kit
Whips’ Patsies in Full
Tories Will Lose Votes if They Cross Brexit Red Lines
Remain Used Same Spending Tactics as Leave But Far Worse
Published by Global & General Nominees Limited
All Rights Reserved © 2004-2018.
Privacy Policy
/
Advertise on Guido
Send to Email Address
Your Name
Your Email Address
Cancel
Post was not sent - check your email addresses!
Email check failed, please try again
Sorry, your blog cannot share posts by email.