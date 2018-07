This was what the “current inquiries” section of the parliamentary standards commissioner’s website looked like this morning, with Keith Vaz and Robert Courts listed as under investigation:

After the new rules giving anonymity to MPs under investigation came in this afternoon, the “current inquiries” section of the website vanished. Vaz and Courts’ names are gone. If they had been placed under investigation now, their constituents would never know. Well, until Guido finds out…