Team Diane Deletes 9 Tweets That Got Police Numbers Wrong

With the crime numbers out at 9:30am, Guido can offer a helpful word of advice to Diane Abbott and the Shadow Home Office team. For the last few weeks they have been tweeting every couple of days about police cuts since 2010, telling voters again and again that 1,000 officers have gone under the Tories. They have used the 1,000 figure at least nine times over the last few weeks. The correct number is 21,000. Since Guido pointed this out, the Shadow Home Office team have deleted all their wrong tweets. Happy to have been of assistance…