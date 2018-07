New crime stats via the ONS:

a continued rise in the number of offences involving knives or sharp instruments, with police recording 16% more offences this year compared with last year

the number of homicides recorded by the police showed a fourth consecutive rise, increasing by 12% compared with last year; this follows a long-term decline

these offences tend to be concentrated in London and other metropolitan areas

When are the PM and Mayor of London going to get a grip?