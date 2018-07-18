Tory Mayoral Candidate Longlist

Shaun Bailey – Bookies’ favourite at the moment. Has received endorsements from several prominent Tories. London Assembly Member who is one of the few candidates with a backstory to rival Khan’s. Has been effective in his criticism of the mayor over knife crime.

Andrew Boff – Perennial candidate.

Duwayne Brooks: Joined the Tories a few weeks ago and is being talked up by insiders. Has branded Sadiq “the worst mayor ever”. One to watch.

Simone Finn: Well-liked around Westminster and certainly no push over. Cut her teeth fundraising for Boris’ first mayoral bid, impressive CV – qualified accountant, worked on trade promotion (so well placed to sell London abroad), and known to leave civil servants quaking in their boots. She did more than anyone else to get trade union agreement on pension reform over the line, so well placed to deal with TFL. Puts the party in Conservative Party. :

Alison Cork: According to ConHome, Alison is “an entrepreneur, specialising in home interiors, and television presenter”. Google says she hosts the QVC shopping channel.

Ruby McGregor-Smith: Via Harry Cole, she broke whip to vote to keep us in customs union and single market, leading ministers to seek her sacking just a few months ago. What are CCHQ doing putting her on the list?

Kulveer Ranger: Former Boris adviser who was very effective in City Hall. Not sure he could take the pay cut.

Joy Morrissey: Works at the Centre for Social Justice, a mother, a Councillor in Ealing as well as the former parliamentary candidate for Ealing Central & Acton. Not really a household name.

Kevin Davis: Former leader of Kingston council.

Andrew Rosindell: The hardline Brexiteer candidate now Richard Tice didn’t make the running.