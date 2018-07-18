John Woodcock Resigns From Labour Party

Labour strongly disputes the claims in the letter and a source points out that Woodcock’s resignation handily means his sexual harassment investigation cannot be concluded, denying justice to the complainant.

Guido has been told Woodcock was informed a few days ago of the date of his hearing by the National Constitutional Committee. And he has resigned before that hearing could take place…

UPDATE: Woodcock has gotten in touch to say that it is a lie to say he was given a hearing date. We have asked Labour for substantiation of the claim… developing…

Via Laura K
