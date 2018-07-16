Suella Denies Telling Sky She’d Resigned

Suella Fernandes, another Brexit minister has also resigned. Three of the five ministers of the Brexit department have gone. 263 days til Brexit day.

JoCo: “Did you, Suella, talk to the Sky reporter Lewis Goodall and say that you would be resigning in the morning after David Davis had handed in his resignation?”

Suella: “No.”

JoCo: “You didn’t?”

Suella: “Not at all. I’d love to see some proof of that conversation. That never happened.”