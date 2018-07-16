Suella Denies Telling Sky She’d Resigned

Suella Fernandes, another Brexit minister has also resigned. Three of the five ministers of the Brexit department have gone. 263 days til Brexit day.
— Lewis Goodall (@lewis_goodall) July 8, 2018
JoCo: “Did you, Suella, talk to the Sky reporter Lewis Goodall and say that you would be resigning in the morning after David Davis had handed in his resignation?”
Suella: “No.”
JoCo: “You didn’t?”
Suella: “Not at all. I’d love to see some proof of that conversation. That never happened.”
It was Russia Today fake news merchant Afshin Rattansi that first claimed Suella had quit:
BREAKING: Brexit Junior Minister Suella Braverman resigns following Baker & Davis. UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson to make statement on Monday.
— Afshin Rattansi (@afshinrattansi) July 8, 2018
More fool any Lobby hack who copies RT…