Mann Overboard

Treasury PPS Scott Mann is the latest to resign over Chequers:
It is with a great deal of sadness that I have tendered my resignation as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/b052Nj0PxK
— Scott Mann (@scottmann4NC) July 16, 2018
Following Robert Courts yesterday, who managed to time his resignation at half an hour before the World Cup Final kicked off:
I have taken very difficult decision to resign position as PPS to express discontent with #Chequers in votes tomorrow. I had to think who I wanted to see in the mirror for the rest of my life. I cannot tell the people of WOxon that I support the proposals in their current form.
— Robert Courts MP (@robertcourts) July 15, 2018
Sounds like there will be more…