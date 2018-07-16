Mann Overboard

Treasury PPS Scott Mann is the latest to resign over Chequers:

It is with a great deal of sadness that I have tendered my resignation as a Parliamentary Private Secretary at the Treasury. pic.twitter.com/b052Nj0PxK — Scott Mann (@scottmann4NC) July 16, 2018

Following Robert Courts yesterday, who managed to time his resignation at half an hour before the World Cup Final kicked off:

I have taken very difficult decision to resign position as PPS to express discontent with #Chequers in votes tomorrow. I had to think who I wanted to see in the mirror for the rest of my life. I cannot tell the people of WOxon that I support the proposals in their current form. — Robert Courts MP (@robertcourts) July 15, 2018

Sounds like there will be more…