Leadsom Deletes Tweet Calling Chequers an “Embarrassing Climbdown”

Poor Andrea Leadsom is having a total mare. Last night she tweeted this Telegraph article describing Theresa May’s Chequers plan as an “embarrassing climbdown”, which is not very in keeping with Number 10’s new strict enforcement of collective responsibility. She quickly deleted the tweet.

Then she tweeted a strong endorsement of Chequers, criticising her Brexiteer colleagues who oppose the plan as “the herd”. She also got the number of people who voted Leave wrong by 200,000.

Not sure which tweet is more embarrassing for Andrea.