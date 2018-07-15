Soubry and NiMo Praise May’s Marr Interview

Thought @theresa_may was extremely good on #Brexit #Marr. I welcome the #WhitePaper (tho it has failings) – certainly big step in the right direction ie facing up to #BrexitReality & needs of our manufacturing sector@#jobs #prosperity — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) July 15, 2018

On #Marr @theresa_may quite right to say that as PM she has to be hard headed and practical – unlike those who, as Alan Bennett said, promised that with one bound we would be free — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) July 15, 2018

‘Common rulebook’ is not the enemy, it protects us from dangerous products & lower standards. All trade deals expect some sharing of sovereignty over agreed rules. Which protections on safety of medicines do Brextremists want to dump? https://t.co/T27B5BFQyg — Sarah Wollaston MP (@sarahwollaston) July 15, 2018

