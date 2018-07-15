May Makes Clear We’re Unlikely to Ever Diverge

Prime Minister @theresa_may talks about the Irish border #marr pic.twitter.com/sd13a1z4xg — The Andrew Marr Show (@MarrShow) July 15, 2018

This is the key section of May’s Marr interview. She makes clear what Brexiters know to be true: under her Chequers deal, if we ever diverge on something in the common rulebook, it means a border goes up in Ireland and the UK faces consequences she cannot accept. Which means we are realistically never going to diverge in anything. Marr is right: this is fake sovereignty and not Brexit.