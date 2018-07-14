Tories Plummet in Polls After Chequers

Tories down six points with Opinium. Labour now have a four point lead. Tory voters have gone to UKIP. Brexiteers warned Number 10 this would happen if they betrayed voters on Brexit…

A Brexiteer Tory MP texts:

“Exactly as predicted, our poll ratings have taken a nose dive since Chequers and for the first time in ages, those points have gone not to Labour but to UKIP. This govt is betraying the 17.4m that voted brexit so it is no surprise that people are now switching their support to UKIP. The PM has to finally start listening to her MPs and the British public – and she needs to do it fast. Otherwise it won’t be just her that’s toast – but the Tory party too.”

Yikes…

July 14, 2018 at 7:32 pm



Quote of the Day

President Trump on May’s Brexit deal:

“I would say that Brexit is Brexit. … The people voted to break it up. So I would imagine that’s what they’ll do. But maybe they’ll take a different route, I’m not sure that’s what they voted for.”

