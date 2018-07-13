Trump: Sun Story “Generally Fine” But Also Fake News

Trump contradicting himself and telling deliberate demonstrable untruths every time he opens his mouth at this press conference. Shambles.
Trump contradicting himself and telling deliberate demonstrable untruths every time he opens his mouth at this press conference. Shambles.
President Trump on May’s Brexit deal:
“I would say that Brexit is Brexit. … The people voted to break it up. So I would imagine that’s what they’ll do. But maybe they’ll take a different route, I’m not sure that’s what they voted for.”