Salmond Shows He’s Still the Thirst Minister

Nicola Sturgeon said the “eyes of the world” would be on Scotland as she launched her war on Scotland’s drinkers with a minimum alcohol pricing law that came into force in May. She will be wishing the eyes of the world weren’t on her predecessor Alex Salmond after he was pictured rolling around on the floor of a Virgin Trains First Class carriage earlier this week. Did he catch the Buckfast service?

He insists not, and says he was just looking for his phone under the seat. As Salmond himself said at the time the ban came in: “I don’t campaign for these things because I think it’s a grand idea that people get tanked up before they out out on a night out and cause mayhem in the streets and villages and communities of our country.” Will Sturgeon be reeling Salmond in or just leave him to flounder around?