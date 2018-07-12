Selmayr’s Classless Response

The classless response of top European Commission official Martin Selmayr after extra time last night:

You would have thought Selmayr might show more restraint when it comes to Croatia. His grandfather Josef Selmayr was Lieutenant Colonel on Hitler’s General Staff in the Balkans, running Yugoslavia when it was under Nazi control. This is a photo of Yugoslav resistance fighters liberating Yugoslavia from Selmayr’s command in 1944:

In 1948, Selmayr was sentenced to 15 years in jail for war crimes. 70 years later, at least his grandson is actually supporting Croatia…

UPDATE: Selmayr’s grandfather on the other side, Heinz Gaedcke, also served as a general under Hitler in the Second World War.

President Trump on May’s Brexit deal:

“I would say that Brexit is Brexit. … The people voted to break it up. So I would imagine that’s what they’ll do. But maybe they’ll take a different route, I’m not sure that’s what they voted for.”

