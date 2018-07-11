Telegraph Letters Editor: Readers Haven’t Been This Angry Since Expenses Scandal

This piece from the Telegraph letters editor Christopher Howse should have Tory MPs fearing for their political futures. Howse says the paper has been deluged by hundred of letters from furious readers since Theresa May’s Brexit sellout, a level of anger not seen since the expenses scandal.

“By heaven, there have been a lot of them since Friday, when Theresa May held the Cabinet hostage, phoneless, in her Buckinghamshire hideout – hundreds and hundreds of them, whizzing from the electronic Cloud like shooting stars on a mid-August night.

All are read and the Editor takes notice of them, but only a fraction can be published. And not since the summer of the MPs’ expenses scandal in 2009 has such an angry invasion force taken the Letters page by storm. For anger has indeed been their main propellant…

Quite a few, in their anger, declared that they will never vote again. I’m not sure they will keep to their resolve, as the months go by, but it is worrying. After all, the EU’s democratic deficit motivated many to vote for Brexit in the first place. If someone is interested enough to follow politics in a newspaper and then put finger to keyboard to send a letter for publication, it is bad if they are not to be heard through the ballot box, too.”