Staff at the Indy* are very upset this evening after being told they have to attend an event being hosted this evening about Brexit – during the England match. Jacob Rees-Mogg and Chuka Umunna will be joining the Indy’s top Brexit experts at 8:15 pm, in the middle of the second half of our semi-final against Croatia. Will they get over 20 viewers so on their Facebook live?

*It does still exist in digital form.