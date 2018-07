Given that famous battles in Europe have been won on the playing fields of Eton, Guido is not certain this is brilliant news in the battle for Brexit.

Fun fact! I believe this is the first time in over a century that we have a Conservative Cabinet with no Old Etonians…

2016-18 Boris Johnson

2010-16 David Cameron, Oliver Letwin, Sir George Young

1995-97 Douglas Hogg

1983-95 Douglas Hurd etc

1979-83 & 70-74 Francis Pym etc — Jack Evans (@jackcevans) July 11, 2018

Minuat Eton…