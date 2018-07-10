No.10 Block Jacko From Staying at Dexeu

Scoop from Patrick O’Flynn: Number 10 has blocked the reappointment of David Davis’ former chief of staff Stewart Jackson as Dominic Raab’s SpAd at Dexeu:

BIG EXCLUSIVE from me (ie I think I’m first with this): Downing Street blocking the reappointment of stout Leaver Stewart Jackson @BrexitStewart as SpAd at DexEU despite Dominic Raab wanting him to carry on. Leavers not welcome in this Government. Shocking stuff. — Patrick O’Flynn (@oflynnmep) July 10, 2018

Confirmed by Jacko’s wife Sarah O’Grady:

Unfortunately yes. Gutted for Stewie. Backroom boys using the PM’s name. Am sure she doesn’t know. She’d never maliciously put Izzy’s dad out of work. https://t.co/fAThllqRg9 — Sarah O’Grady (@ExpressOGrady) July 10, 2018

This is going down very badly in the Commons tea room. Brexiteers not welcome…