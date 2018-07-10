Next PM Odds, Jezza Now Favourite

After yesterday’s kerfuffle it is interesting to see who punters think will be the next PM, after all they are putting their money on it. Jezza has now turned favourite in line with falling Tory poll ratings. On Guido’s chalkboard these are the latest odds available. Corbyn is now favourite ahead of previous favourites Sajid Javid and Jacob Rees-Mogg. The latter is now level pegging with Boris and Gove. Guido would prefer to bet against some of these names. In particular Mogg says he doesn’t want the job and in any event he would never be one of the two candidates chosen by Tory MPs to go before the membership…