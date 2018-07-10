Labour Slipped Out Jared Statement on Day of Two Cabinet Resignations

No coincidence that Labour chose yesterday, the day of two Cabinet resignations and total Tory chaos, to slip out Jared O’Mara’s mea culpa for his online comments. Jared would probably not be getting away with this excuse on a less busy day:

“I grew up in an environment where lad culture and prejudicial language were normalised. I was in a bad place back then, and after being bullied and called many of those abusive slurs myself, I repeated them as a way of deflecting from my own low self-esteem…”

Labour spin operation getting better at this… will he actually say anything in Parliament now?

