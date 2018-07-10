Iain Dale Asks Newsnight: ‘Why Do I Get Introduced as a Brexit Supporter?’

Iain Dale quite rightly calls out a classic piece of BBC bias, as he is introduced on Newsnight as a Brexit supporter whilst the strongly Remain views of Matthew Parris and Rachel Shabi go unmentioned. The BBC always do this – Guido is often introduced on the Beeb as being from a “right-wing website”, though you never hear BBC presenters talk about the left-wing Guardian or the left-wing Mirror, HuffPo, or New Statesman. Iain also pointed out that once again the Newsnight panel was two-to-one in favour of Remainers. Evan did wince a bit awkwardly before conceding the point. As ever…