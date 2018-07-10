Brexiteers Turn On Each Other in ERG WhatsApp Group

Brexiteer Tory MPs are turning on each other in the ERG WhatsApp group as they split into two factions: those supporting and those opposing Theresa May’s deal. Laurence Robertson, who opposes the government’s Brexit plan, accused those backing the PM of being “sycophants and careerists” and warned “battle lines” are being drawn. Strong language which is not going down well with those on the other side of the party…

Maria Caulfield complained that MPs opposing the Number 10 plan have “overnight been turned into the enemy” and that some of those backing the PM do not “have her and the country’s best interest at heart”.

Philip Davies lambasted colleagues in safe seats who are backing the PM, accusing them of “not giving a stuff” about those in Leave-voting marginals:

He went on to accuse Downing Street of “lies”:

Andrew Bridgen summed up feeling among Leavers:

Probably the main reason May is still in place and unlikely to be removed is that the Brexiteers have divided. The mood is very bad…

