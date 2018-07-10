87% of Guido Readers Oppose May’s Brexit Deal

Over 14,000 Guido readers have voted in our Twitter poll over the last 24 hours. A resounding 87% of them have delivered a crushing verdict rejecting Theresa May’s Brexit deal. Just 13% voted in support. It is clear that readers of this website, many of whom will be the sorts of Leave voters that Tory MPs need to keep their seats, think it’s a turd…

A survey by ConservativeHome of 1,225 Tory members has found that 61% of them, three in five, think the government’s proposal would be a bad deal for Britain. Just 31% think it is a good deal. Guido cannot help but wonder if Michael Gove and Sajid Javid, in selling out and backing the deal, have sealed their fates in terms of their leadership ambitions.

The Tories have lost their overall poll lead with YouGov this week. They are now level with Corbyn’s Labour on 39%. 14% say May’s plan is good for Britain, 33% say it is bad. More people think it does not respect the referendum result than think it does. 18% think the government is doing well at negotiating Brexit, 66% think it is doing badly.

Guido readers, Tory members and voters all agree – May’s deal is bad for Britain…