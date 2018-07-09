Suella Last Brexiter in DexEU?

Suella appears to be in some kind of “Brexit Minister Protection Programme”. Escorted by Theresa May’s director of communications Robbie Gibb. Is that a thumb screw in Robbie’s pocket?
Hat-tip: Clip via Tom Rayner @RaynerSkyNews
Sky reports David Cameron and Boris Johnson met last night, where they agreed Theresa May’s Brexit plan was:
“the worst of both worlds”