READ: Boris Resignation Letter in Full
6:07 pm
Barwell U-Turns On Briefing Labour MPs
5:02 pm
Corbyn’s Quip on Davis & Johnson Resignations
4:08 pm
BoJo Goes
3:04 pm
Humphrys Blows DD Interview
9:07 am
ComRes on MPs’ Favourite News Sources:
Radio 4, Times,
Guido, Brilllo, Quentin
Paul Mason’s Coming Home to England
PM
Runners and Riders
YouGov: Tory Membership’s Confidence in May Plummets
2:33 pm
Baker: No.10 Blindsided Brexiters and Then Briefed Against Us
11:58 am
Reader Poll: Deal or No Deal?
11:46 am
Raab New Brexit Secretary
10:27 am
Williamson Heckled By Siri
Assange Out In July?
Telegraph Tech Teething Problems
Labour MP CC’s All Constituents to GDPR Email
Stuck
On The Buses
With Jezza and May
Penny’s Sign Language at the Despatch Box
PMQs: Who’s Asking the Questions?
Williamson Heckled By Siri
We’re Running Out of Sand!
EU Shipping Plastic Waste to Asia for Marine Disposal
Offshore Wind Farm Will Cost £2.5 Billion in Subsidies
Eco-Warrior: Bring Back Rationing
Corbyn’s Quip on Davis & Johnson Resignations
4:08 pm
Baker: No.10 Blindsided Brexiters and Then Briefed Against Us
11:58 am
Suella Last Brexiter in DexEU?
10:01 am
Andrea Jenkyns: “100% Ready” to Trigger Tory Leadership Contest
Yesterday
READ: Boris Resignation Letter in Full
View this document on Scribd
People:
Boris Johnson
July 9, 2018 at 6:07 pm
Quote of the Day
Nigel Mills tells the ERG WhatsApp group…
“the glittery turd is hitting the fan now.”
