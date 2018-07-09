Humphrys Blows DD Interview

Ridiculous interview with DD so far. Humphrys wastes four questions pointlessly asking why he didn’t resign on Friday. Who cares?
— Media Guido (@MediaGuido) July 9, 2018
Really wish they’d given the DD interview to Nick Robinson. Humphrys has blown it. #r4today
— Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) July 9, 2018
Badly botched interview by Humphrys – so much substance to ask about going unasked.
— Iain Martin (@iainmartin1) July 9, 2018
Too much concentration on process — ask DD what is substance of white paper that has caused him to resign.
— Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 9, 2018
This is a very odd interview. No tough questions from Humphrys and odd rambling answers from Davis. @BBCr4today
— Mike Gapes (@MikeGapes) July 9, 2018
And we’re back to process. Mmmm
— Andrew Neil (@afneil) July 9, 2018
Imagine getting the first interview with the resigning Brexit Secretary eight hours after he quit… and doing this with it.
— Media Guido (@MediaGuido) July 9, 2018