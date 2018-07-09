Gavin Barwell: Brexit is the Politics of Hate

Gavin Barwell has invited Labour MPs in for a briefing on the government’s Brexit policy, as he seeks opposition votes to keep Theresa May’s plan alive. Worth remembering what Barwell thinks of Brexit – he tweeted this the day after the referendum result:

Proud that my home town and the great city of which it is part rejected the politics of hate and division yesterday — Gavin Barwell (@GavinBarwell) June 24, 2016

May accordingly appointed him as her chief of staff and one of the key figures in delivering Brexit. As Theresa once said, you can’t deliver Brexit if you don’t believe in Brexit…