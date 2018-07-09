Brexit Secretary Runners and Riders

May appears to want to replace David Davis rather than abolish Dexeu – Number 10 say they will be announcing a new Brexit Secretary this morning. There aren’t many options…

  • David Lidington: May’s trusty deputy could take over nominally, Dexeu could be rolled into the Cabinet Office, and May and Robbins could officially take control. Lidders is an ultra-Europhile, this would be a red rag to Brexiteers.
  • Michael Gove: Could a Brexiteer really take over? After his sellout on Marr yesterday, Gove would be the prime Leave candidate. Though with Tory Brexiteers now rejecting May’s deal, if Gove took the job he would possibly be saying goodbye to his dream of being leader…
  • Liam Fox: Perhaps the only other Cabinet Brexiteer loyal enough to May to take the job. Not doing much at DIT at the moment. 
  • Chris Grayling: Err. Things really are getting that bad.
  • Dom Raab: Should have been in the Cabinet ages ago. But hard to see why he would want the job now, or how he could do it given the state of the deal.

Err, any other ideas?

July 9, 2018 at 7:29 am



Sky reports David Cameron and Boris Johnson met last night, where they agreed Theresa May's Brexit plan was:

"the worst of both worlds"

