Brexit Secretary Runners and Riders

May appears to want to replace David Davis rather than abolish Dexeu – Number 10 say they will be announcing a new Brexit Secretary this morning. There aren’t many options…

David Lidington: May’s trusty deputy could take over nominally, Dexeu could be rolled into the Cabinet Office, and May and Robbins could officially take control. Lidders is an ultra-Europhile, this would be a red rag to Brexiteers.

Michael Gove: Could a Brexiteer really take over? After his sellout on Marr yesterday, Gove would be the prime Leave candidate. Though with Tory Brexiteers now rejecting May’s deal, if Gove took the job he would possibly be saying goodbye to his dream of being leader…

Liam Fox: Perhaps the only other Cabinet Brexiteer loyal enough to May to take the job. Not doing much at DIT at the moment.

Chris Grayling: Err. Things really are getting that bad.