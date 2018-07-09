A Downing Street spokesman said: “This afternoon, the Prime Minister accepted the resignation of Boris Johnson as Foreign Secretary. His replacement will be announced shortly. The Prime Minister thanks Boris for his work.”
Nigel Mills tells the ERG WhatsApp group…
“the glittery turd is hitting the fan now.”