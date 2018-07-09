Farage: I Will Return As UKIP Leader Unless Tories Stop Sellout

Nigel Farage is saying he will return as UKIP leader if Tory MPs don’t stop their Brexit sellout:

I never wanted a career in politics. I only ever wanted to stop the country I love being sucked further into a political and economic union which is most unnatural to the instincts of the majority of my fellow citizens. However, my own red line is that if Article 50 is suspended or delayed, I will have no choice but to resume campaigning in all parts of the United Kingdom. In March 2019, the current leader of Ukip, Gerard Batten, will reach the end of his term in office. Unless Brexit is back on track by then, I will have to seriously consider putting my name forward to return as Ukip leader. I never thought I would say that again, but the government’s sell-out leaves me with no choice. The latest Brexit betrayal must be reversed.

A warning to those Tory MPs worried about losing their seats…

Tags: ,
People:
July 9, 2018 at 7:09 pm



Tip offs: 0709 284 0531
team@Order-order.com

Quote of the Day

Nigel Mills tells the ERG WhatsApp group…

“the glittery turd is hitting the fan now.”

